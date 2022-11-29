La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About La-Z-Boy

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

