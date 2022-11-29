Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of KCCFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 21,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,886. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

