Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong Sells 42,700 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chan Pin Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 410,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.