Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 523.8% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kubota Trading Down 1.0 %
KUBTY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.33. 25,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79.
Kubota Company Profile
