KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

KT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

