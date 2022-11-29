K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.68) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

SDF opened at €21.48 ($22.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.60 ($15.05) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($37.58). The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.