KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KNYJY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($49.48) to €46.00 ($47.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.11) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
KONE Oyj Price Performance
KNYJY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,883. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
