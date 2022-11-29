Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

