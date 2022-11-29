Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
