KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $2,690.66 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10342414 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,836.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

