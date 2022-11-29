KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of KLA worth $552,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.83. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KLA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

