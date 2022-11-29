Kinross Gold Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

