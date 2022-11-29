Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (KIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Kin has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $268,548.48 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009637 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Token Trading
