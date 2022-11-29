Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,259 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $33,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,840. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.