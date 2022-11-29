KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $36.54

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $38.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 1,593 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.