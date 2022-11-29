KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $36.54

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KBGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $38.37. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 1,593 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

