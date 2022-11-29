Kava (KAVA) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $291.96 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00005302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 334,810,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,843,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

