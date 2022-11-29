Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $15.08

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 15.08, but opened at 16.70. Kanzhun shares last traded at 17.16, with a volume of 47,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Trading Up 14.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.47. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of -0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

