Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JFHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

