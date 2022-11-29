JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

PSTG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

