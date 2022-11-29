JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $66.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.