John P. D. Cato Buys 3,000 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Stock

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) CEO John P. D. Cato bought 3,000 shares of Cato stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CATO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

CATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cato in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

