John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on December 21st

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
JBSS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,630. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
