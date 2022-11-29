John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on December 21st

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,630. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.