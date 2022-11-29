JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 7,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,894,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

