Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $17.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:ASC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.