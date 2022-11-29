Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $17.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE:ASC opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

