JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 115.5% in November

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JCSE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 550,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

Further Reading

