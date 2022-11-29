JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 4.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $165,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 54.9% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of JD traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 407,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769,094. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com Company Profile

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.