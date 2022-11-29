Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down to $153.96

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.96, but opened at $150.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $154.48, with a volume of 945 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 557.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
See Also
