Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWEL traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.69. 99,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.06. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$31.62 and a 1-year high of C$41.74.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.91.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

