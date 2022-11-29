Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

