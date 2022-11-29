Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Down 97.0% in November

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) by 193.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCICW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

