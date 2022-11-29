ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

ITVPY traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

