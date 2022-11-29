Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,525,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $122,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.