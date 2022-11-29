Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,525,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $122,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

