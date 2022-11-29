iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Boosted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,733. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $130.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

