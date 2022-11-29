iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,733. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

