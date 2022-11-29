iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.80. 34,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,474. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

