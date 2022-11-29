iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,266,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.