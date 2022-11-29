iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Decreased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368,769 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

