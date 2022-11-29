iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 5,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,800. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

