iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

