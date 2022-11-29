iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.