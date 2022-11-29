IronNet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 176% compared to the average volume of 1,726 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered IronNet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IronNet from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 32.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 322,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 759.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 446,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 56,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,180. IronNet has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). IronNet had a negative return on equity of 458.41% and a negative net margin of 1,052.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Further Reading

