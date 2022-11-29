IronNet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 176% compared to the average volume of 1,726 call options.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered IronNet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IronNet from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 32.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 322,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 759.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 446,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IronNet by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IronNet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). IronNet had a negative return on equity of 458.41% and a negative net margin of 1,052.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
