IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0126

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $12,214.15 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

