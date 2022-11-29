Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Stock Performance

Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,942. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

