Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands Stock Performance
Ionic Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,942. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Ionic Brands
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.