Invitoken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00009982 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $10,722.20 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

