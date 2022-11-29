Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRC (NYSE: BRCC):

11/16/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $10.00.

11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00.

11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BRC during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

