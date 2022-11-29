Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRC (NYSE: BRCC):
- 11/16/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $10.00.
- 11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00.
- 11/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00.
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
