Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RealReal (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00.

11/9/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/9/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75.

10/18/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in RealReal by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RealReal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 381,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

