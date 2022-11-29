Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RealReal (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:
- 11/15/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00.
- 11/9/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/9/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75.
- 10/18/2022 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
RealReal Stock Performance
Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealReal (REAL)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.