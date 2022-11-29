Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (AEO, BURL, CANO, CHPT, FIVE, FL, GTLB, INSM, JBT, MIRM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $23.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $186.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $20.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group to $175.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $39.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $59.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $38.00.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $100.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $30.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $39.00.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by Noble Financial to $19.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Siebert Williams Shank to $91.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $37.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $34.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. to $90.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $535.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $35.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $37.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $195.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $40.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale to $212.00.

