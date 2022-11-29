Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,636 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

