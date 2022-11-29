Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XMLV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81.

