Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.88. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $217.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

