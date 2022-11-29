Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.